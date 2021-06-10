Education Ministry releases AISHE report 2019-20, number of PhDs increased by 60% in last five years

As per the AISHE report 2019, number of PhDs has increased 60% in the last five years. (Representational image)

The Ministry of Education on Thursday released the All Indian Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) report 2019-20. The report revealed that the number of Institutes of National Importance (INIs) have increased from 75 in 2015 to 135 in 2020. The number of PhDs has also increased by 60 per cent in the last five years.

“I feel delighted to announce the release of the All India Survey on Higher Education 2019-20 report. As you can see, we have improved in GER, Gender parity Index. The number of Institutions of National importance increased 80% (from 75 in 2015 to 135 in 2020),” Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tweeted.

As per the AISHE report 2018-19, BTech and MTech programmes had seen a dramatic fall. This led to an overall dip in enrolment in professional courses, which hit a four-year low. Students pursuing a Master’s degree in technology had decreased by more than half in the last five years alone, from 2,89,311 in 2014-15 to 1,35,500 in 2018-19, according to AISHE 2018-19. B.Tech enrolment fell by 11 per cent in the same period, from 42,54,919 to 37,70,949.

However, some professional programmes like MBA, MBBS, BEd and LLB continued to attract more students. The number of students pursuing an MBA, for instance, grew from 4,09,432 in 2014-15 to 4,62,853 in 2018-19. Similarly, enrolment in B.Ed. jumped by almost 80 per cent, from 6,57,194 in 2014-15 to 11,75,517 last year.