IIT Mandi Director recruitment 2026: Eligibility, salary, how to apply; what happens next

The Ministry of Education has invited applications for the post of Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi. The Director is the academic and administrative head of the institute. The selected candidate will be appointed for five years or until attaining the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier, on a contractual basis. The post currently held by Prof Laxmidhar Behera will become vacant in December 2026.

The notification says the candidate should hold a PhD with first class or equivalent in the preceding degree, preferably in engineering. Candidates with degrees in science, mathematics or management may also be considered in exceptional cases. Applicants should have an outstanding academic record, at least 10 years of teaching experience as a Professor in a reputed engineering or technology institute or university, and experience of guiding PhD students. A minimum of five years of administrative experience and leadership qualities are also required. Candidates should preferably be below 60 years of age on the last date of application.