IIT Mandi Director recruitment 2026: Eligibility, salary, how to apply; what happens next

The Ministry of Education has invited applications for the post of Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi. The Director is the academic and administrative head of the institute. The selected candidate will be appointed for five years or until attaining the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier, on a contractual basis. The post currently held by Prof Laxmidhar Behera will become vacant in December 2026.
The notification says the candidate should hold a PhD with first class or equivalent in the preceding degree, preferably in engineering. Candidates with degrees in science, mathematics or management may also be considered in exceptional cases. Applicants should have an outstanding academic record, at least 10 years of teaching experience as a Professor in a reputed engineering or technology institute or university, and experience of guiding PhD students. A minimum of five years of administrative experience and leadership qualities are also required. Candidates should preferably be below 60 years of age on the last date of application.
The post carries a fixed monthly pay of Rs 2.25 lakh, along with allowances as per rules. The appointment will be made after approval by the competent authority on the recommendations of a search-cum-selection committee. The committee will consider both applications received against the advertisement and nominations from eminent persons.
Applicants have to submit a detailed resume covering their research, teaching, industry-academia collaborations, and administrative achievements. They must also provide a two-page justification explaining their candidature and a two-page vision statement for IIT Mandi. Contact details of at least two distinguished persons familiar with the applicant’s work are also required.
Candidates working in government departments, autonomous organisations and public sector undertakings have to apply through proper channel, while also sending an advance copy to the Ministry of Education. A certificate confirming that no vigilance case is pending or contemplated against the applicant must also be attached.
Applications have to reach the Under Secretary (TS.1), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Kartavya Bhawan-2, New Delhi, on or before October 31, 2026. One copy of the application is also required to be sent electronically to the email address specified in the notification.
The recruitment process comes at a time when IIT Mandi has faced scrutiny over a controversial Bhagavad Gita-themed poster displayed during a Janmashtami event on September 4. The poster described the role of Shudras as to “serve higher classes”, prompting concerns over caste discrimination. IIT Mandi has ordered an inquiry into the matter.
Read | IIT Mandi investigates ‘Shudras serve higher classes’ poster; director says students misinterpreted
Director Laxmidhar Behera said the poster was part of a student-led event and was not endorsed by the institute. In an email to the IIT Mandi community, he said he was “shocked” by the display and said the institute strongly condemned caste-based discrimination. Behera has also said that he has personally opposed caste discrimination and that the inquiry was instituted to ensure that the campus is not used for violations of social harmony.
Notably, the notification for the new Director predates the current poster controversy. Behera has been Director of IIT Mandi since January 2022.