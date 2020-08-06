Education Ministry meeting to review Confucius Institutes ends with no decision

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (File Photo) Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (File Photo)

Amid the heightened tensions between India and China, the Education Ministry Wednesday held a meeting with the University Grants Commission and representatives of higher education institutions to review the work of Confucius Institutes and Classrooms.

Seven institutions running Confucius Institutes, including OP Jindal University, Vellore Institute of Technology and Lovely Professional University, attended the meeting. However, no decision was taken, said sources.

Over the years, the Confucius Institutes across the world have faced scrutiny and criticism for allegedly spreading Chinese propaganda. In the wake of reports that India was planning to review their functioning, the Chinese Embassy Tuesday asked New Delhi to “avoid politicising” normal cooperation.

A government source aware of the meeting’s proceedings said: “Some of them (universities) have shared detailed notes on activities undertaken by the local chapter of the Confucius Institutes on their campuses. Others have asked for more time to submit details. The International Cooperation Cell of the UGC will go through their submissions. There may be a follow-up meeting.”

A similar review will be undertaken of all MoUs and higher-education cooperation agreements signed between Indian universities and their counterparts in other countries, this person said.

