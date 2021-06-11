Education ministry launches online module to track, re-enrol out-of-school children

The Ministry of Education today launched an online module to compile data on out-of-school children. Through this, they will facilitate age appropriate admissions of children in the age group of 6-14 years and those belonging to socially and economically disadvantaged groups.

Whereas, for out of school children in the 16-18 years age group, financial assistance will be provided for the first time in the current session 2021-22, to continue their education through open/distance learning mode.

To track down such children, the ministry has developed an online module for compiling the data of out-of-school children identified by each state/UT and their mapping with special training centres (STC) on the PRABANDH portal. The child-wise information of the identified out of school children and STCs will be uploaded at block level under the supervision of block source coordinator of the certain block research centre (BRC).

A letter issued by the department of school education and literacy to all the states reads, “It is requested that the information regarding out of school children, STCs and their progress, as uploaded by the BRC is validated by the District Magistrate or an appropriate officer as authorised by the DM/DC.”

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday tweeted, ‘Taking care of the every student of India is our government’s top priority. Accordingly, The department of school education and literacy, developed an online module for compiling out-of-school children’s data identified by each State/UT and map with Special Training Centres on the PRABANDH portal.”

“Child-wise information of the identified out of school children and STCs must be uploaded at block level under the Block Resource Coordinator. A quarterly progress report and a user manual are shared on the portal.” he further added.