Education Ministry invites nominations for National Teachers Awards

The award is open to regular faculty members of colleges, universities, higher educational institutions and polytechnics in India

The Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education has invited nominations for the National Awards to Teachers (Higher Educational Institutions and Polytechnics) 2026 through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal at awards.gov.in. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is the institutional partner for the awards.

The awards aim to recognise exemplary teachers and faculty members from technical and non-technical higher educational institutions and polytechnics across India.

Under Category I for teachers of higher educational institutions, awards will be given in three sub-categories — Engineering and Technology, Architecture and related fields; Pure Sciences including Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Medicine and Pharmacy; and Arts, Social Sciences, Humanities, Languages, Legal Studies, Commerce and Management. The ministry said the list of disciplines is indicative and may also include emerging knowledge domains related to higher education.