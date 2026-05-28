Education Ministry invites nominations for National Teachers Awards

The Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education has invited nominations for the National Awards to Teachers (Higher Educational Institutions and Polytechnics) 2026 through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal at awards.gov.in. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is the institutional partner for the awards.
The awards aim to recognise exemplary teachers and faculty members from technical and non-technical higher educational institutions and polytechnics across India.
Under Category I for teachers of higher educational institutions, awards will be given in three sub-categories — Engineering and Technology, Architecture and related fields; Pure Sciences including Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Medicine and Pharmacy; and Arts, Social Sciences, Humanities, Languages, Legal Studies, Commerce and Management. The ministry said the list of disciplines is indicative and may also include emerging knowledge domains related to higher education.
Category II will cover teachers and faculty members of Polytechnic institutions.
The awards are open to regular faculty members of colleges, universities, higher educational institutions and polytechnics who fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria. Applicants should have at least five years of full-time teaching experience at undergraduate and/or postgraduate level and must not be above 55 years of age as on the last date of submission of nominations.
Vice-Chancellors, Directors and Principals, whether regular or officiating, are not eligible to apply. However, individuals who previously held such positions and are currently in active service while being below 55 years of age, can apply.
Nominations can be submitted online through self-nomination, institutional nomination by heads of institutions, or peer nomination by colleagues from the same institution where the nominee is employed.
All nominations must be submitted in the prescribed format through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal. The last date to apply is July 5, 2026.
For queries, applicants can contact AICTE through email at [helpdesknataward26@aicte-india.org](mailto:helpdesknataward26@aicte-india.org) or by phone at 011-29581051 and 011-295811236 between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm.