scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Education ministry invites applications for new director of IIT Guwahati

Sitharam was appointed AICTE Chairman on November 17. His appointment created a vacancy at IIT Guwahati since his term as director was only set to expire in July 2024.

IIT Guwahati, IIT Guwahati faculty members, IIT Guwahati scientists, IIT Guwahati faculty member scientist list, IIT Guwahati world's top 2 per cent scientist list, 21 scientists from IIT Guwahati, Stanford UniversityThe deadline for application ends on February 28.
Listen to this article
Education ministry invites applications for new director of IIT Guwahati
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A month after TG Sitharam, director of IIT Guwahati, was named the new chairman of AICTE, the Education Ministry has set the ball rolling to appoint his successor. The government has released an advertisement inviting applications for the post of IIT-Guwahati’s director. The deadline for application ends on February 28.

Sitharam was appointed AICTE on November 17. His appointment created a vacancy at IIT Guwahati since his term as director was only set to expire in July 2024. Sitaram will serve as the Council head for three years or before he turns 65 years old, whichever is earlier. The Indian Express had learned that AICTE vice chairperson M P Poonia and a professor from IIT Kanpur were among the other front runners for the job.

Read |A Lesson from IIT: Ramgopal Rao on why EQ matters as much as IQ

According to the government’s call for applications, for the position of Director, candidates must have a minimum of five years of administrative experience and a Ph.D. with a first class or equivalent at the previous degree, particularly in a branch of engineering. The candidate should also have a minimum of 10 years of experience in teaching as a professor in a reputable engineering or technology institute or university and should have supervised Ph.D. students.

Sitharam took over from UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar, who was holding interim charge of the AICTE chairman post after Anil Sahasrabuddhe was released from his duties on September 1, 2021, upon turning 65 years old. His appointment came at a time when the Ministry of Education is putting final touches to a Bill that intends to merge the AICTE and the University Grants Commission into a super regulator called the Higher Education Commission of India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 12:01 IST
Next Story

Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close