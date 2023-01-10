Education ministry invites applications for new director of IIT Guwahati

A month after TG Sitharam, director of IIT Guwahati, was named the new chairman of AICTE, the Education Ministry has set the ball rolling to appoint his successor. The government has released an advertisement inviting applications for the post of IIT-Guwahati’s director. The deadline for application ends on February 28.

Sitharam was appointed AICTE on November 17. His appointment created a vacancy at IIT Guwahati since his term as director was only set to expire in July 2024. Sitaram will serve as the Council head for three years or before he turns 65 years old, whichever is earlier. The Indian Express had learned that AICTE vice chairperson M P Poonia and a professor from IIT Kanpur were among the other front runners for the job.

According to the government’s call for applications, for the position of Director, candidates must have a minimum of five years of administrative experience and a Ph.D. with a first class or equivalent at the previous degree, particularly in a branch of engineering. The candidate should also have a minimum of 10 years of experience in teaching as a professor in a reputable engineering or technology institute or university and should have supervised Ph.D. students.

Sitharam took over from UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar, who was holding interim charge of the AICTE chairman post after Anil Sahasrabuddhe was released from his duties on September 1, 2021, upon turning 65 years old. His appointment came at a time when the Ministry of Education is putting final touches to a Bill that intends to merge the AICTE and the University Grants Commission into a super regulator called the Higher Education Commission of India.