Education Ministry forms panel to review suicide cases at IIT Kanpur

The committee will examine the circumstances around these incidents, institutional policies, grievance redressal mechanisms, counselling services, and other student support systems.

google-preferred-btn
Education Ministry forms panel to review suicide cases at IIT KanpurAn order issued by the Ministry on Thursday stated that the committee will submit its report in 15 days.

After a PhD scholar jumped to death from a building at IIT Kanpur earlier this week, the Education Ministry has constituted a three-member committee to “review cases of student suicides” at the institute. This was the third such incident at IIT Kanpur in the past four months.

The committee will examine the circumstances around these incidents, institutional policies, grievance redressal mechanisms, counselling services, and other student support systems. The panel will be headed by Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of the NETF, and will comprise Dr Jitendra Nagpal, senior psychiatrist at Moolchand Hospital, and an official of the Education Ministry.

The committee has been tasked with ascertaining if IIT Kanpur has been complying with framework guidelines that the Ministry issued in 2023 on emotional and mental well-being of students at higher education institutions. It will identify gaps and areas to be strengthened in the framework for mental health and well-being, and will recommend measures to the Ministry on prevention of student suicides, and enhancing support.

Read | IIT-Kanpur expands mental-health support, adds mandatory screening for new students

An order issued by the Ministry on Thursday stated that the committee will submit its report in 15 days.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
KTR challenged the state government to produce at least one senior official who would publicly state that opposition leaders’ phones were not currently being tapped. (file)
BRS, police scuffle as KTR is called for questioning in phone-tapping case
Tamil Nadu Modi rally
NDA’s Tamil Nadu test: As Modi kicks off poll campaign, what to watch out for
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
70 year old man first vlog
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score: India will take on New Zealand in Raipur today. (CREIMAS)
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump NATO
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
digestion
Gastroenterologist explains how this simple activity helps avoid acid reflux, bloating: 'Don't want you to lie down'
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score: India will take on New Zealand in Raipur today. (CREIMAS)
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
10 years of Bumrah: From jet lag to centre stage: The night Jasprit Bumrah announced himself
India's pace magician Jasprit Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debuts during an eventful Australia, 10 years ago.
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)
Amazon to cut thousands more corporate jobs next week: Report
When the layoff email arrived, he said the emotions were overwhelming
Gastroenterologist explains how this simple activity helps avoid acid reflux, bloating: 'Don't want you to lie down'
digestion
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Rs 13.7 crore watch: Jacob & Co unveils gem-studded ‘Opera Vantara’ featuring hand-painted Anant Ambani figurine: ‘can’t even figure out how to tell time’
Jacob & Co anant ambani watch
Merit alone can’t make you a CEO, says leadership coach; urges professionals to embrace office politics
He clarified that entrepreneurs need to approach office politics differently from corporate professionals
Lost cat travels over 115 miles across countries to reunite with owners
Despite local animal welfare groups' help and repeated returns to the area, the couple found no trace of their cat
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement