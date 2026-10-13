Education Ministry forms 3-member panel led by DU official after IIIT Ranchi student’s death

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday said a three-member panel has been set up to examine the death of a student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi. The panel will be headed by Rajni Abbi, South Campus Director, University of Delhi, it said.

IIIT Ranchi is a public-private partnership institute.

The incident came to light on Saturday night when hostel inmates alerted the institute administration after finding the room of the first-year student locked from the inside. The student was found hanging from the ceiling in his room.

“The Ministry of Education has taken cognizance of the unfortunate death of a student at IIIT Ranchi campus. In order to examine the circumstances and related issues in detail, a three-member committee has been constituted,” a statement said.