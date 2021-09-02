Create database of foreign students, alumni: UGC to higher education institutes

All higher education institutes (HEIs) now have to collate the data related to foreign students enrolled in their courses. The Ministry of Education (MoE) has asked the institutes to create a database studying in HEIs. The institutes will also have to submit the details of foreign alumni.

In an official notice, the University Grants Commission (UGC), said, “Ministry of Education has directed that a database of the information with regard to all international students studying in higher educational institutions (HEIs) in India including the details of alumni needs to be created urgently.”

The universities will have to follow a specific format and share these details via email. The database will have to be shared by September 15.

“All the Universities are requested to provide the data of students from the graduate level onwards in the attached format via e-mail to uocic2@gmail.com positively by September 15, 2021,” the notice read.

Recently, the UGC had declared 24 “self-styled” institutions fake and found two more in violation of norms. Based on the complaints received from the students, parents, general public, and also through electronic print media, University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 24 self-styled institutes as fake universities.