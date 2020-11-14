Education Minister wishes cautious Diwali, says pandemic is not over yet

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Education (Image Source: Twitter/ DRRPNishank)

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank released a video tweet wishing students, parents, and academicians a happy Diwali. In his season greetings, the minister not only wished students but also asked them to have a green and safe Diwali. Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Local for Vocal slogan”, Pokhriyal asked students to buy from the local shops nearby.

“Festival of Diwali is a symbol of the triumph of truth over lies and good over evil. On this occasion let’s pledge to eliminate whatever mistakes we have had in past,” said Pokhriyal. Asking people celebrating to buy locally he said, “if we buy from a small local venture it would not only give them respect but fill you with pride.”

“We should remember that the pandemic is not over yet,” said the minister asking people students to go green this Diwali, stating that nature is loved by all.

In another tweet, he wrote, “Do not prepare for this Diwali without masks and sanitisers. Celebrate this festival of happiness with caution because awareness is crucial in the fight against coronavirus.”

