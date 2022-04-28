Education Minister to launch NCF mandate document tomorrow

Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be launching the mandate document of National Curriculum Framework (NCF) on April 29, 2022. The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 recommends the development of National Curriculum Frameworks (NCF) in four areas school education, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), teacher education, and adult education.

For providing inputs for the development of these, four curriculum frameworks, and 25 themes based on the perspectives of the NEP, 2020 are identified under the three categories, viz curriculum and pedagogy, cross-cutting issue, and other important areas of NEP, 2020 focus on systemic changes and reforms.

The mandate document describes the development process of the NCF, its expected structure and objectives, and some of the basic principles from the NEP 2020 that will inform the development of the four NCFs. The NCF is being drafted through a collaborative and consultative process, starting from district to state level and then National level. The ‘Guidelines for position papers for the development of the national curriculum framework’ is an integral part of this mandate document.

The entire process of curriculum framework is being done in a paperless manner with very wide consultation at the school/district/state level with the help of a tech platform and mobile app.