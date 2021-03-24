Education Minister to launch CBSE assessment framework today

Nishank in his tweet mentioned that the assessment framework for science, maths, English will be launched at 5 pm tomorrow. File

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will launch the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) assessment framework on March 24. Nishank, in a tweet, mentioned that the assessment framework for science, maths, English will be launched at 5 pm.

“I will be launching the CBSE assessment framework for science, maths and English classes as part of CBSE competency-based education project by CBSE and British Council,” Nishank tweeted.

The assessment framework is being launched in line with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) to improve the level of English, science and maths lessons taught from classes 6 to 10.

I will be launching the ‘#CBSE Assessment Framework for Science, Maths and English classes’ as part of @cbseindia29 competency based #education Project by #CBSE and @BritishCouncil. ☀️Mar 24

🕔 5 PM pic.twitter.com/hzS4L0UuJs — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 23, 2021

The CBSE has also allowed students classes 10, 12 board exams to change their exam centres for the practical as well as theory exams. The students can change their exam centres by March 25 through a request to their respective schools, the board said, adding that the students need to inform the school from where they wish to appear in the upcoming board exams.