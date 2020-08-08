Education Minister to go live on Monday to discuss NEP 2020

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Source: Twitter) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Source: Twitter)

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will go live through his social media channels to discuss the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The policy was under the election manifesto of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the 2014 general elections. The NEP has been recently released after getting a nod from the Cabinet. It replaces India’s 34-year-old education policy.

The live discussion, ‘The New Education Policy readying and preparing students for the world’ will be hosted on August 10 at 5 pm. It would be telecast live through Twitter and Facebook. Pokhriyal wrote on his Twitter account, “Join me LIVE in conversation with Dr Pramath Raj Sinha, Founder & Chairman, Harappa Education & Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman Hero Enterprise at 14th edition of #MindmineMondays.”

Pokhriyal yesterday launched guidelines for the internship-integrated degree programmes. These guidelines are issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and are part of one of the suggestions made under the NEP. The NEP makes several sweeping changes in the education system and the Minister had yesterday said that now institutes should focus on the areas they can implement at the earliest and come up with an action plan regarding the implementation.

For higher education institutes, degree programmes with several entry and exit points, academic bank of credit, evolving all standalone institutes into multidisciplinery educational institutes are some of the key suggestions. Talking about implementation of NEP, PM Modi said, “We do not have to just issue circular to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP). For this, we will have to show will power and be prepared for it. Stakeholders will have to treat it as ‘Mahayagya’ to change the present and future of the country.”

