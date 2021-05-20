scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Education minister to discuss COVID management with directors of IITs, IIITs, NITs, IISER today 

The minister will be discussing issues pertaining to COVID-19 management, online learning and the latest status of Implementation of NEP2020

New Delhi
Updated: May 20, 2021 11:28:25 am
The education minister had earlier chaired a meeting with all the school education secretaries.

The Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be interacting with the directors of IITs, NITs, IISERs and IISc today. The minister will be discussing issues pertaining to COVID-19 management, online learning and the latest status of Implementation of National Education Policy 2020.

The education minister had earlier chaired a meeting with school education secretaries of all states and UTs through video conferencing to discuss the various measures adopted for management of education system during COVID and the different strategies adopted for online and offline learning in schools so far and the way forward.

Read | Pokhriyal discusses with states school education strategies during Covid

The school education department has started conducting the meetings of the Project Approval Board for approval of annual work plan and budgets of the states under Samagra Shiksha in the virtual mode, so that the states and UTs can get timely approvals for implementation of the above interventions.

Further, ad-hoc grants of Rs 5228 crore have already been released to the states under Samagra Shiksha and an amount of Rs 2500 crore will be released soon to ensure continuity of various educational initiatives by the states and UTs.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
