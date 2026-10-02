Education Minister reviews exam security, CBT infrastructure strategy amid possible NEET-UG shift

A separate meeting with senior officials of the Department of Higher Education also discussed key issues concerning the higher education sector, with an emphasis on innovation, adaptability and student-centric approaches. (Express photo/ representational)

The Ministry of Education has reviewed preparations for upcoming national-level examinations with senior officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA), keeping examination security, candidate convenience and coordination across the examination ecosystem in focus.

In a post on X, Minister of Education, Pralhad Joshi, emphasised the need for “timely communication, efficient conduct of tests and a seamless experience for students and aspirants.” A separate meeting with senior officials of the Department of Higher Education also discussed key issues concerning the higher education sector, with an emphasis on innovation, adaptability and student-centric approaches.

The meeting comes as the Ministry is working on a national Computer-Based Testing (CBT) infrastructure strategy amid discussions on a possible shift of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) from pen-and-paper to online mode.