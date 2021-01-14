Education Minister recommends setting up task force for NEP implementation

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ recommended the constitution of a task force for coordinating the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) between higher education and school education departments. The Minister suggested that a review committee and an implementation committee headed by Secretary, Higher Education should be formed to ensure speedy implementation of NEP.

A total of 181 tasks have been identified for implementation in higher education and a dashboard for monitoring the progress of these tasks of NEP with clear timelines and targets may be prepared. A monthly and weekly calendar should be drawn up for implementation of the tasks so that every stakeholder is updated about its implementation.

During a meeting, Pokhriyal emphasised the need for “shifting the focus from package culture to patent culture”. The National Education Technology Forum (NETF) and National Research Foundation (NRF) are critical for the success of policy so they should be established in the year 2021-2022. He called upon the stakeholders to ensure synergy between the implementation of NEP and the existing policies of the government. He also stressed on enabling linkages between the industry and academia for better results.