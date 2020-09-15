Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal launches alternative academic calendar for Classes 9, 10

The alternative academic calendar for the next eight weeks for the secondary stage, classes 9, 10 has been released today. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today launched the alternative academic calendar for the next eight weeks for the secondary stage, classes 9, 10 on September 15. The alternative academic calendar for primary and upper primary stages, and higher secondary stages were released earlier.

Read| How to choose the right subjects after class 10: Commerce, arts or science?

Pokhriyal tweeted, saying, “Launched the Alternative Academic Calendar (AAC) for the next 8 weeks for the secondary stage today. Alternative Academic Calendar for 12 weeks for primary & upper primary stages and AAC for secondary & higher secondary stages for 4 weeks had already been released.”

The Calendar further aims to empower our students, teachers, school principals & parents with positive ways to deal with #Covid19 via online teaching-learning resources and achieve the best possible learning outcomes. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 15, 2020

“The Calendar further aims to empower our students, teachers, school principals & parents with positive ways to deal with COVID-19 via online teaching-learning resources and achieve the best possible learning outcomes,” he tweeted.

The calendar has a list of activities about which students may be guided through SMS on mobile phones or voice calls. These activities are devised keeping in mind students who do not have access to high-end infrastructure, as per NCERT. A week-wise plan for the secondary stage (from classes 9 to 10) has been developed, keeping in view the choice of availability of tools with the teachers. Links for e-resources have been provided along with the activities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd