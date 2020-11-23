Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal honoured with Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, “the award is the recognition for not only his writings and literature but also for Indian values and tradition."

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on November 21 conferred with the Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award for his exemplary contribution in the field of literature. The minister highlighted the role played by language in keeping the unity in a diverse country India. “Culture and language are linked with each other, as the language becomes stronger, so does the culture and civilization. Similarly, the writing, also strengthens the civilisation and culture of the country,” Nishank said.

Further, the minister said that literature is the cultural, spiritual, educational heritage which invisibly strengthens the country.

The award was conferred in an online ceremony in presence of eminent dignitaries Amish Tripathi, writer and director of the Nehru Center, London, Mira Kaushik, Chairman Vatayan, Kavi Anil Sharma Joshi, Vice Chairman Central Hindi Board, Agra, Aditi Maheshwari, Executive Director Vani Prakashan.

Nishank has earlier received several awards in the field of literature and administration including Sahitya Bharati award by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sahitya Gaurav Samman by former president APJ Abdul Kalam, Bharat Gaurav Samman, Good Governance award by Dubai government, outstanding achievement award by Global Organisation of Person of Indian Origin by Mauritius, awarded in Ukraine in the area of environmental protection, Himal Gaurav Samman by Nepal, among others.

Vatayan International Award is given to honour poets, writers and artists for their exemplary work in their respective fields. Earlier many eminent personalities like Prasoon Joshi, Javed Akhtar have been awarded for their literary contribution.

