Education Minister Pralhad Joshi meets French counterpart, proposes IIT campus

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday met the Education Minister of France, Philippe Baptiste, during his three-day visit to India from September 28 to September 30. Both the ministers discussed expanding student and faculty mobility, as well as new avenues for further strengthening India-France relations in education, research and innovation.

Pralhad Joshi also discussed the proposal of establishing an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Nice, Italy, and building on the momentum of #BharatInnovates2026.

The Education Minister took to X to share, “Engaged with H.E. Mr @PhBaptiste, Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space of France, to further strengthen the India-France partnership in education, research and innovation.”