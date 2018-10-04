Education minister of different countries attend ‘happiness class’ in Delhi school

The happiness curriculum, introduced by the Delhi government in July, involves a daily 45-minute class beginning with mindfulness, followed by a story-telling and activities session. (File) The happiness curriculum, introduced by the Delhi government in July, involves a daily 45-minute class beginning with mindfulness, followed by a story-telling and activities session. (File)

Education ministers of Afghanistan and the UAE were among other dignitaries who attended a “happiness class” Thursday at a Delhi government school with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Education ministers of different countries and states were in the national capital to attend the Asian Summit on Education and Skills organised by the Delhi government.

“The delegation attended a happiness class at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Rouse Avenue and was astounded by the cleanliness of the school, the dynamism of the teachers, the responsiveness of the students and the impact of Happiness Curriculum,” an official statement said.

“The group spent time interacting with the students of class 6 and 7 on what is happiness for them and how do they feel about the happiness classes,” it added.

The happiness curriculum, introduced by the Delhi government in July, involves a daily 45-minute class beginning with mindfulness, followed by a story-telling and activities session.

