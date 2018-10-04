Follow Us:
Thursday, October 04, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Education minister of different countries attend ‘happiness class’ in Delhi school

Education minister of different countries attend ‘happiness class’ in Delhi school

"The delegation attended a happiness class at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Rouse Avenue and was astounded by...the responsiveness of the students and the impact of Happiness Curriculum," an official statement said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: October 4, 2018 7:51:03 pm
Happiness Curriculum, Happiness class, Delhi govt schools, Delhi govt school happiness class, AAP govt, Arvind Kejriwal, India News, Indian Express The happiness curriculum, introduced by the Delhi government in July, involves a daily 45-minute class beginning with mindfulness, followed by a story-telling and activities session. (File)

Education ministers of Afghanistan and the UAE were among other dignitaries who attended a “happiness class” Thursday at a Delhi government school with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Education ministers of different countries and states were in the national capital to attend the Asian Summit on Education and Skills organised by the Delhi government.

“The delegation attended a happiness class at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Rouse Avenue and was astounded by the cleanliness of the school, the dynamism of the teachers, the responsiveness of the students and the impact of Happiness Curriculum,” an official statement said.

“The group spent time interacting with the students of class 6 and 7 on what is happiness for them and how do they feel about the happiness classes,” it added.

The happiness curriculum, introduced by the Delhi government in July, involves a daily 45-minute class beginning with mindfulness, followed by a story-telling and activities session.

Must Watch

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How dad Fred Trump's empire made millions for Donald Trump
Watch Now
How dad Fred Trump's empire made millions for Donald Trump
Buzzing Now
Advertisement