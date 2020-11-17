Education Minister launches AICTE’s Lilavati Award for women empowerment, winner to get Rs 1 lakh

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Source: Screengrab)

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) today launched the Lilavati Award to acknowledge efforts undertaken to empower women in the country. The award was launched by the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank via a virtual conference. AICTE said the awards are aimed to award the efforts taken in the field of women’s development and create ‘equality and fairness’ for women in all spheres of their lives.

The award will be given to individuals and institutes affiliated with AICTE on their contribution in the area of women empowerment. The award will be given in sub-themes, namely, women’s health, literacy, self-defense, legal awareness, self-defense, and sanitation and hygiene. The application process has been started and interested can apply till December 31.

Read | Laadli Scheme: Delhi govt’s plan for girl child takes hit, far fewer takers than previous years

Teams can apply based on their work undertaken in the last two years. The team will comprise five people with at least two women members. The aim of the new awards is to create awareness and promote efforts in the field of women empowerment. The applications can be sent in form of a short video clip explaining the work done in any sub-themes. The entries will be evaluated by a committee.

In each sub-category, the top three winners will be award with certificates as well as prize money. The first prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh, the second winner will get Rs 75,000 and the third winner will get Rs 50,00.

Read | Why there are still fewer girls in IITs?

At the launch, Pokhriyal said, “If you educate a man, you educate a person but if we educate a woman, you educate an entire generation.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd