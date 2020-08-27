Education Minister to discuss ‘Vision of making India a global knowledge superpower’ today

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Source: Twitter/@DrRPNishank)

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will today host a live event through his social media handles. He will go live at 12:30 pm and discuss ‘Vision of making India a Global Knowledge Superpower’ on August 27. This will be his first discussion after releasing the admit cards for both engineering and medical entrance exams — JEE and NEET.

Making India a global knowledge hub is one of the visions under the recently announced New Education Policy 2020. One of the major suggestions under NEP is to allow top 100 universities from across the world to set-up campuses in India. India will be promoted as a global study destination providing premium education at affordable costs thereby helping to restore its role as a ‘Vishwa Guru’, as per the policy.

BJP had earlier opposed the UPA-2 government on ‘The Foreign Educational Institutions (Regulation of Entry and Operations) Bill, 2010‘ It was criticised as there were assumptions that it can raise the cost of education through higher tuition fees and poaching of faculty from public universities.

“A legislative framework facilitating such entry (of foreign universities) will be put in place, and such universities will be given special dispensation regarding regulatory, governance, and content norms on par with other autonomous institutions of India,” the new policy says.

The education minister will also dedicate an entire day to resolve queries and curiosities regarding the NEP on September 1, he had informed through a tweet. Interested can start sending their queries to the minister with a hashtag #NEPTransformingIndia. The queries can be sent to Twitter and Facebook handles of Pokhriyal and the ministry.

