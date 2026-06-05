Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviews draft mental health policy for school

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a review meeting on the draft National Mental Health and Well-Being Policy for Schools, and sought a holistic and preventive approach to promote mental wellness across the education ecosystem.

The meeting was attended by officials, committee members and domain experts, and focused on strengthening mental well-being among students, teachers and the wider school community, the Ministry of Education said in a post on X on Friday.

“Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a detailed discussion during a review meeting with officials, committee members and domain experts on the proposed draft National Mental Health & Well-Being Policy for Schools,” the ministry said. It was not clear as to when the meeting took place.