Education Minister calls JEE Advanced toppers, says they will be foundation for New India

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank called the top three rank holders of JEE Advanced – the entrance exam of IITs – and wished them. In a video tweeted from his personal Twitter handle, the minister can be seen talking to the top three rank holders and congratulating them.

Chirag Falor who has topped the JEE Advanced 2020 but has already started studying Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Falor told Pokhriyal that he is studying astrophysics. Nishank told Falor via a telephonic interaction that India has always been among the best in the world in astrophysics and asked him to make India proud in the field.

Nishank also told Chirag that India will soon set-up National Research Foundation (NRF) and National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) which will boost its research and asked him to avail from them.

The rank 2 Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and rank 3 holder Vaibhav Raj — both told the minister that they would wish to join IIT-Bombay. Raj told the education minister that he would wish to pursue research or build a start-up. To which the minister said that he will become the foundation stone for the new India.

The JEE Advanced result was declared on October 5. Out of the 2.5 lakh students who were eligible to apply for the entrance exam, 1.6 had applied, of these 1.50 had appeared for the exam. A total of 43,204 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2020. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 are females. All the top 10 ranks were attained by boys and Kanishka Mittal from Uttar Pradesh was the top-ranking female with rank 17. She obtained 315 marks out of 396.

