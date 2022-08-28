scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Education Minister calls Delhi government’s education system hollow

The New York Times story was based on “an impartial and on-the-ground reporting”, the American newspaper had said while rejecting the paid news charge.

Dharmendra Pradhan, AAP, BJP, Manish SisodiaUnion Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Launching a scathing attack at the Delhi government, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described the state’s education system “hollow” and “a gimmick”.

Read |JNU V-C Santishree Pandit rues dip in govt funds, says running at Rs 130 crore deficit

Attacking the AAP dispensation over the excise policy, Pradhan said his “friends” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are trying to cover up their “theft” by highlighting the the New York Times story on Delhi’s education system.

“Delhi’s education system is khokhla (hollow) and a nautanki (gimmick). According to the National Achievement Survey, the performance of class 10 and 12 students of Delhi government schools has been constantly declining,” Pradhan said in his address at Business Today’s “India@100 conclave” on Friday.

“They are just trying to cover up for their theft using the excise policy by showing the New York Times article while in reality the situation is different,” he added.

Read |JNU Vice Chancellor: ‘Three ministers in present government are JNU alumni … how can the university be anti-national?’

The New York Times report published last week had triggered a war of words between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the CBI raided the residence of Sisodia, who also holds the education and excise portfolios, in connection with alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the government’s excise policy.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 10:07:04 pm
