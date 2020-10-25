Education min moves proposal for inquiry against DU V-C

Delhi University campus (File Photo)

The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Saturday moved a proposal to initiate inquiry against Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi for administrative lapses, days after an ugly power tussle between him and the Pro-Vice-Chancellor played out publicly. If President Ram Nath Kovind, who is DU’s Visitor, approves the ministry’s proposal, it is likely that Tygai will be sent on leave by the ministry.

Tyagi has been on leave since he was admitted to AIIMS on July 2 under “emergency medical condition”. The government had given Pro V-C P C Joshi the charge of V-C on July 17, until Tyagi resumed office.

The Ministry also took note of P C Jha’s defiance of the government order invalidating his appointment as the DU Registrar and asked the university administration to take strict action against him.

Tyagi Wednesday had gone head to head with Joshi over appointing a new Registrar. A day later, the government issued a strongly-worded directive, snubbing Tyagi and declaring his contentious appointments to the Registrar’s post (including Jha’s) invalid since it was done during his leave of absence. Jha, however, wrote to the ministry Friday insisting his appointment complied with the rules.

“This Ministry is in receipt of a letter dated 23.10.2020 (copy enclosed) received from one Shri P C Jha claiming to be the Registrar of Delhi University. It is requested to ascertain who is this person; if he turns out to be an employee of Delhi University, then strict action as per Delhi University Act, 1922, and Statutes and Ordinances made thereunder may be taken,” states the government’s letter addressed to Vikas Gupta. He was appointed Registrar by Pro-V-C Joshi, whose propriety the government has backed.

The Indian Express had reported Friday that the government is keen on the V-C’s ouster and is considering several options — from a forced leave to seeking his resignation (informally) and, in the worst-case scenario, even invoking the General Clauses Act to fire him. The ministry’s case for the inquiry against Tyagi cites inaction on faculty recruitment, delayed appointment to statutory positions and unauthorised absence from office. Tyagi and Jha did not respond to calls and message left by The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Registrar Vikas Gupta, backed by the Education Ministry, Saturday issued a press release in which he said an online meeting was held with Acting

V-C P C Joshi, Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani and Director South Campus Suman Kundu.

He said the team “reiterated that all academic and administrative work, including recruitment, promotions, admissions, examinations and teaching were progressing well and as per stipulated timelines”, and “highlighted that all interviews which had been scheduled for recruitment of teaching staff and promotions shall progress as per plan”.

The RSS-backed National Democratic Teachers’ Front, of which those who support and those who oppose the V-C are members, distanced itself from those supporting Tyagi and said action would be taken against them.

