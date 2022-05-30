scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
Education loan, monthly stipend to students under PM Cares: Modi

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: May 30, 2022 12:08:37 pm
PM stated that Rs 4,000 would be provided through various schemes to meet the daily needs of children who lost their parents to Covid-19. (Express Photo)

Releasing the benefits under the PM CARES for Children scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday announced a series of schemes for students and children affected by the pandemic. Under the announcement, the PM stated that Rs 4,000 would be provided through various schemes to meet the daily needs of children who lost their parents to Covid-19.

Apart from that, Modi announced that a stipend will be provided to those aged between 18 to 23 years.  “If someone needs an education loan for professional courses, for higher education, then PM CARES will help in that too,” the PM said.

During the event, scholarships were transferred to school-going children as well as a passbook of PM CARES for Children, and a health card under Ayushman Bharat. The Narendra Modi-led government completes eight years today. 

