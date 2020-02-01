Education in Budget 2020: Slight rise in allocation, internship for engineers, online degree programme

Education sector got Rs 99,300 crore Education sector got Rs 99,300 crore

Budget 2020: The funds allocated to the education sector in the Union Budget has increased for the third year straight. In the second budget of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the education sector was granted an outlay of Rs 99,300 crore – a slight rise from the Rs 94,853 core allocation to the sector in the Union Budget 2018-19. That too was a 13 per cent hike from late Arun Jaitley’s budget, which allotted Rs 83,626 crore allotted to education in Budget 2018.

In addition to over Rs 99.300 crore, the government has also sanctioned Rs 3,000 crore for skill development.

Read| Union Budget 2020: What the education sector expects

To improve skills and provide employment, the FM in her budget speech said that “government local bodies across the country will provide internships to fresh engineers up to one year”. Further, 115 higher education institutions will also start apprenticeship from March 2021.

In video| What is NEP?

She also said National Police University and National Forensic University are being proposed, while planning to allow degree level full-fledged online education programme by institutions ranked in top 100 to students who do not have access to higher education.

Meanwhile, the HRD’s online teaching platform, SWAYAM has already announced to start providing full-fledged degrees along with the certificate programmes. Whether or not the online degrees will be provided through SWAYAM or a new portal will be launched, is not yet clear.

Sitharaman also said that an Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation will also be set up.

The Finance Minister also said that the government is working in collaboration with the education ministries across the world and the “New Education Policy (NEP) will be released soon” to improve the quality of higher education in India. She said that over 2 lakh suggestions were received by the government for the NEP.

The FM also acknowledged the shortage of paramedical, caregivers, nurses, teachers and doctors. She asked the Ministry of skill development to create special bridge course to address the issue.

She also suggested attaching medical colleges with district hospitals on public-private partnership model (like in case of IIITs) to deal with the shortage of doctors.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd