Education dept orders: Engage all guest staff

In July, Education Minister Manish Sisodia had said they would be re-engaged as part of the remote teaching-learning plan.

After months of uncertainty over their engagement, the Education department Monday ordered all heads of government schools to engage services of all guest teachers who had been hired in the last academic session.

There has been uncertainty over the engagement of the 20,000 odd guest teachers — who are paid per day of work — across Delhi since May 8, which is when their services were discontinued.

In July, Education Minister Manish Sisodia had said they would be re-engaged as part of the remote teaching-learning plan. On July 13, the Education department issued directions to all heads of schools to “engage willing guest teachers and contract teachers, wherever required, for online teaching-learning activities”.

However, even after that, many guest teachers were not engaged, especially librarians, art, music, P.E. and home science teachers — known as miscellaneous teachers — who were told by the heads of schools that they could not be engaged as they were not required for online classes.

The order issued on Monday is the first explicit order to engage all such teachers. “…all heads of government schools are hereby directed to engage all such guest teachers (except non-CTET) who were engaged during last academic session i.e. 2019-2020 (including misc. guest teachers), subject to the availability of vacancy in their schools, within three days positively,” it said.

It states that the guest teachers should be engaged because of the directions which have authorised all schools to call 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff from September 21.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd