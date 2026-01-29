‘Slash GST on coaching services’: Coaching body to Union Finance Minister

It proposed raising the limit to Rs 1 crore for coaching and supplementary education services, saying the existing cap forces even small centres with thin margins into the tax net, while larger chains benefit from scale and compliance capacity. (representative image/ Gemini-AI)

The Coaching Federation of India has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to rationalise Goods and Services Tax on coaching and supplementary education services in the Union Budget, claiming the current tax structure is pushing up costs for parents and squeezing small education businesses.

In a representation submitted on January 28, the Coaching Federation of India (CFI), a New Delhi-based body that claims to represent a large number of coaching centres across the country, sought a reduction in GST on coaching services to 5 per cent or a complete exemption, stating that unlike manufacturing or trading businesses, coaching institutes have limited scope to offset tax through input tax credit.