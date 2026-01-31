Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget on Feb 1
Budget 2026 for Education Sector Live Updates: The economic survey 2025-26, tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighted that there is a need to retain school students beyond Class 8 as the secondary age-specific net enrolment remains low.
The survey further notes that “a key issue is the uneven distribution of schools as 54 per cent of schools offer only foundational-preparatory education, while just 17.1 per cent provide secondary education in rural areas,” it noted.
In 2025, the government also increased the allocation from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT), and other bodies under the Ministry of Education.
Jan 31, 2026 03:35 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Reduction in the GST on educational services
My expectation from the upcoming budget is that education must be made both affordable and accountable. A key step toward this is reducing the current 18% GST on educational services, which places a heavy burden on families. Lowering this rate is essential to ensure that quality learning becomes accessible to all.
Equally important is a shift toward outcome-based budget allocation. This approach would be truly transformational for Bharat, as it shifts the focus from mere expenditure to measurable impact. Instead of funding only infrastructure, resources should be directed toward tangible results—improved learning outcomes, enhanced employability, and skill development. By linking budgetary spending to performance, we can guarantee that every rupee invested directly empowers our youth and contributes to building a skilled, self-reliant nation.
--Prateek Maheshwari, Co-Founder, PhysicsWallah
Jan 31, 2026 03:33 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Prioritise industry-integrated and multidisciplinary curricula
Under the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, skill development must evolve from intent to large-scale implementation. The education budget for this year should place clear emphasis on industry-integrated and multidisciplinary curricula, a robust research-driven framework, and the cultivation of future-ready skills. Equally vital is sustained investment in vocational education, advanced research, and faculty upskilling. To align with global standards, India must design agile education systems that seamlessly combine academic excellence with employability, innovation, and international exposure. Strategic public investment in skills and higher education will serve as the foundation for building a globally competitive, innovative, and self-reliant India.
--Prof. Dr. Atul Kumar Nasa, Pro Vice Chancellor, SGT University.
Jan 31, 2026 03:32 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Towards Viksit Bharat 2047
Summing up the broader vision, Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, stresses alignment with national development goals. “A strong higher education system is essential to achieving Viksit Bharat 2047,” he says.
Similarly, Professor Archana Choudhary, Dean (R&D) at Birla Global University, calls for increased research funding and global collaboration. “This is the time to invest in advanced laboratories, research parks, and simplified frameworks for international research partnerships to enhance India’s academic reputation,” the dean added.
Jan 31, 2026 03:30 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: International Education
Piyush Kumar, Regional Director, South Asia, Canada, and LATAM at IDP Education, points to rising aspirations for global education across income groups. “International education plays a vital role in building a globally competitive workforce. Greater financial support and scholarship options will enable students to access global education irrespective of their economic background,” Kumar says.
With over 18 lakh Indian students studying abroad in 2025, overseas education now functions as an extension of India’s higher education system, financed almost entirely by Indian households. In the same period, education-related outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) declined from about $3.48 billion in FY 2024 to roughly $2.92 billion in FY 2025, a 16 per cent adjustment. Student mobility remained steady, which suggests families are reorganising tuition and settlement payments because of higher costs, proof-of-funds requirements, and compliance procedures across multiple countries.
This trend, according to Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living, points to the need to update the three systems that shape overseas study financing: credit, remittance, and taxation. Education loans for international study are still priced higher than domestic credit, LRS transactions introduce working-capital pressure through TCS, and benefits such as Section 80E are unavailable to most young earners under the new tax regime.
Jan 31, 2026 03:30 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Skilling and Digital Learning
Pankaj Jathar, CEO, NIIT Limited, urges rationalising GST on verified digital learning programmes from 18% to 5% to improve affordability, and reiterates the need to raise education spending to 6% of GDP with a focus on digital infrastructure and public–private skilling partnerships. He also reiterates the long-standing demand to raise education spending.
The last Budget achieved scale by boosting funding and digital initiatives, but Budget 2026 must now focus on substance, says Fr. Nelson A. D’Silva, S.J., Acting Director, XLRI Delhi-NCR.
Jan 31, 2026 03:29 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Entrepreneurship and Start-ups: Institutionalising risk-taking
Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General of the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), calls for embedding entrepreneurship as a national growth strategy. “The Budget should strengthen entrepreneurship through enhanced credit guarantees, blended finance models, and interest subvention for startups and micro-entrepreneurs,” he says. He believes such measures are critical to sustaining India’s position as a global startup powerhouse.
Jan 31, 2026 03:28 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Engineering and Deep Tech: Building sovereign capabilities
Professor Sandeep K Shukla, Director, IIIT Hyderabad, says geopolitical uncertainty makes indigenous capability-building unavoidable. “Without strong investment in higher education and R&D, India cannot build semiconductors, secure operating systems or advanced manufacturing,” he says, adding that faculty development must move beyond token programmes to sustained, outcome-oriented training.
Dr Deepak K. Sinha, JAIN University, highlights the need to align technical education with industry through curriculum reform, research partnerships, and faculty recruitment, especially in AI and semiconductor domains.
Jan 31, 2026 03:26 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Research and Innovation: From labs to markets
A recurring theme across experts is the need to move beyond basic research funding towards commercialisation and real-world impact. Professor Thillai Rajan A, IIT Madras faculty and head of CREST, calls for dedicated budgetary mechanisms to support institutional innovation.
He proposes an ambitious national initiative: “An initiative to create ‘One Hundred Innovation Universities’, each mandated to deliver at least one breakthrough innovation annually, can significantly accelerate India’s innovation output.”
Echoing the need for translational research, Professor Ramgopal Rao adds: “India needs fit-for-purpose translational research institutions that bridge academia, industry, and startups – de-risking early-stage innovation and accelerating adoption.”
Jan 31, 2026 03:25 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Medical Education: Upgrading capacity, workforce and AI readiness
Dr Shubham Anand, chairman, Global Association of Indian Medical Students, said the upcoming Budget should focus on strengthening and upgrading existing healthcare infrastructure rather than expanding capacity through new establishments alone. He emphasised that addressing clinician burnout through the creation of additional posts is an urgent priority, alongside targeted investment in skill upgradation in artificial intelligence for healthcare professionals to improve service delivery.
Increased funding for the Ayushman Bharat scheme and faster claim settlements would encourage greater participation from private hospitals, underscoring that India’s economic aspirations cannot be sustained without a strong public healthcare system, he added.
Jan 31, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Higher Education: Building depth, quality, and global confidence
Calling for a long-term approach to strengthening India’s higher education ecosystem, Professor V Ramgopal Rao, group Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani, and former director of IIT Delhi, says the Budget must prioritise scale with quality.
“India must build world-class higher education capacity at home so talented students see credible options within the country, not only abroad,” Professor Rao notes.
He adds that as global student mobility patterns shift, India has an opportunity to emerge as a serious destination for advanced study and research – provided academic depth and institutional flexibility are strengthened.
The Education Budget for Science and Humanities must emphasise promoting experience-based training at the high school and undergraduate levels, Prof Krishanu Ray, Department of Biological Sciences, BITS Pilani, notes. For this purpose, a national guideline and framework should be developed for the educational institutions.
Former Ambassador of India and co-chair, School of Global Leadership, Gautam Bambawale, adds that as India opens up to foreign universities, equal focus is needed on helping Indian institutions expand overseas. He calls for diplomatic support, research financing mechanisms, and outcome-linked tax incentives to treat education as a strategic export.
Jan 31, 2026 03:22 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: School Education: Shifting focus from enrolment to outcomes
Atul Temurnikar, chairman and co-founder of Global Schools Group, underlines that India’s challenge is no longer access to education, but learning quality. “With over 250 million students, India must move beyond enrolment numbers to focus on learning outcomes. Education should be treated as national capability-building, not just social spending,” says Temurnikar.
Jan 31, 2026 03:21 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: From innovation universities and translational research to GST relief on digital learning: What is expected from the Education Budget 2026–27
From improving school learning outcomes and implementing NEP 2020 in full, to building innovation-led universities, accelerating translational research, fostering entrepreneurship, and making digital education more affordable, expectations from this year’s Budget are both ambitious and wide-ranging.
Jan 31, 2026 03:19 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Digital education
Digital education initiatives are recognised as key enablers of scale and access, particularly in remote and underserved areas. However, the Survey warns that digital tools cannot substitute for strong pedagogy and teacher training, and must be complemented by investments in human capacity.
Jan 31, 2026 03:18 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Economic Survey on higher education
On higher education, the Survey acknowledges the rapid expansion of institutions and student enrolment over the past decade, but flags concerns around quality, faculty shortages and uneven research capacity. It calls for greater institutional autonomy, stronger academic leadership and deeper integration of research and innovation to make Indian universities globally competitive.
The Survey also highlights the importance of experience-based and skill-oriented learning, noting that traditional classroom-led models often fail to connect theory with application. Greater emphasis on vocational education, internships and industry collaboration is seen as essential to improve employability and align education with labour market needs.
Jan 31, 2026 03:15 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Improving infrastructure, teacher skills
Improving infrastructure, teacher skills through strengthened District Institute of Education and Training and State Council of Educational Research and Training, and involving parents and communities in governance can create an inclusive, learner-focused environment, it suggested.
Combining these strategies with curriculum and assessment reforms aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and the use of digital platforms such as PM e-Vidya can provide high-quality, equitable education, even in remote areas, it is underlined.
Jan 31, 2026 03:14 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Gains in school enrolment
While in urban areas, the enrolment rises from the middle to the secondary level. Grade-wise enrolment trends further highlight the decline at the secondary stage. The survey also highlights that India has made notable gains in school enrolment by strengthening infrastructure and teacher capacity, with schemes like Poshan Shakti Nirman and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan promoting access and equity. “Further action is required, especially as the focus shifts from enrolment to learning outcomes. Policy interventions to expand composite and integrated schools, upgrading schools up to Class 7, and strengthening open schooling are vital for improving retention and optimising resources,” it said.
Jan 31, 2026 03:13 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Urban areas have a higher share of secondary schools
Urban areas have a higher share of secondary schools (38.1 per cent). This disparity limits rural students’ access to higher-level classes, resulting in “transition losses, increased travel time, and higher dropout rates”. “These structural imbalances are reflected in enrolment patterns, with a drop from the foundational and preparatory levels to the middle and to secondary levels in rural areas,” it pointed out.
Jan 31, 2026 03:12 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Economic Survey flags learning outcomes, higher education quality as next big education challenges
The Economic Survey 2025-26, released, highlights the need to retain school students beyond Class 8 as the secondary age-specific net enrolment remains low. According to the survey tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while India has achieved near-universal enrolment at the school level, it cautions that gains in enrolment have not translated uniformly into learning outcomes, particularly beyond the elementary stage, where net enrolment rate (NER) remains low at 52.2 per cent. It said the scenario highlights the need to retain students beyond Class 8.
Jan 31, 2026 03:11 PM IST
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Uneven distribution of schools
The survey further notes that “a key issue is the uneven distribution of schools as 54 per cent of schools offer only foundational-preparatory education, while just 17.1 per cent provide secondary education in rural areas,” it noted.
Jan 31, 2026 03:11 PM IST
