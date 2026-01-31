Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget on Feb 1

Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: The Budget will be presented on February 1.

Education Budget 2026: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday will present the Budget 2026-27. The economic survey 2025-26, tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighted that there is a need to retain school students beyond Class 8 as the secondary age-specific net enrollment remains low.

The survey further notes that “a key issue is the uneven distribution of schools as 54 per cent of schools offer only foundational-preparatory education, while just 17.1 per cent provide secondary education in rural areas,” it noted.

