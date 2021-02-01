Education Budget 2021: National Language Translation mission, 100 new Sainik Schools, NEP implementations

National Research Foundation (NRF) to get an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore over five years to strengthen research and focus on the national priority trust area. Innovation and R&D is one of the six pillars of Budget 2021 (Representational Image)

From a central university in Leh to apprenticeship for graduates and diploma holders, the Union Budget 2021 has focussed on skilling students. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented her third budget. Due to the announcement of the National Education Policy last year, there is a demand for an implementation plan, focus on digital infrastructure and more fund allocation. Here are the key takeaways:

*National Language translation mission to translate policy-related information that will be available on the internet in regional languages. This is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises creating content and delivery of content in regional languages.

*Setting up regional national institutes for virology. Read here to know about virology as a field of study

*National Research Foundation (NRF) to get an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore over five years to strengthen research and focus on the national priority trust area. Innovation and R&D is one of the six pillars of Budget 2021 along with, health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, and minimum government and maximum governance.

*Government proposes portal to collect info on gig-workers, building and construction workers, among others.

*Over 15,000 schools to implement National Education Policy and act as a model for rest schools. A 100 new Sainik schools to be set-up.

*A central University in Leh for accessible higher education in India.

*750 Eklavya Model residential schools in tribal areas will be set-up. Increase unit cost for each school form Rs 20 crore to Rs 38 crore. Rs 35

*Post-matric scheme revamped. Central assistance has been enhanced for the scheme. Rs 35219 crore will be disbursed over the period of six years.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman and President Kovind (Image: Twitter/@Rashtapatibhvn) FM Nirmala Sitharaman and President Kovind (Image: Twitter/@Rashtapatibhvn)

*The Apprenticeship Act will be amended to increase opportunities for students. It will be realigned for providing post education apprenticeship. The training of graduates and diploma holders in engineering will be trained under the scheme. Rs 3,000 allotted for this programme.