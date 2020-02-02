Education budget 2020: More announcements, limited financial allocation

Education budget 2020 at a glance. Education budget 2020 at a glance.

— Written By Kalpesh Banker

Today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the longest ever budget speech in Indian Parliament’s history. The speech lasted for around two hours and 43 minutes. While she used inspirational quotes and phrases, as far as education sector data and announcements are concerned, it remained disappointing.

In the speech, the finance minister indicated the announcement of new education policy in the next few months. If I have to give benefit of doubt to the finance minister, I may assume, she would have reserved a few announcements for the launch of a new education policy.

The government allocated Rs 99300 crore for the education sector, with additional allocation of Rs 3000 crore for the skill development. If we compare this year’s education budget allocation of Rs 99300 Crore to last year’s budget allocation of Rs 94854 crore, it is Rs 4446 crore (4.6 per cent) increase in the budget allocation. In the last budget, the education budget was increased by around Rs 10000 Crore (11.3 per cent), compared to the previous year’s budget. If we take inflation and increase in student enrollment, this year’s per student actual budget allocation would come out to be lower than last year’s budget allocation.

The Kothari Commission recommended 6 per cent of total GDP for education and the erstwhile HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed his commitment to achieve this target. The finance minister announced a total budget expenditure of Rs 30.42 lakh crore and considering Rs 99300 allocated to education, the government has planned to spend 3.26 per cent of the total budget for education. It is difficult to understand, with this insignificant increase in the education budget, how the current HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal, is hoping to achieve the target of 6 per cent GDP expenditure on education.

In video| Education Budget Decode

The finance minister announced that steps would be taken to enable sourcing External Commercial Borrowings and FDI so as to be able to deliver higher quality education. This is a hint towards opening higher education for FDI, and it is a welcome step. However, a clear stand on FDI in higher education was expected by Indian and foreign educational institutions.

In a significant new development, the finance minister announced that the top 100 institutions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework will be allowed to offer online programmes. It’s a welcome announcement. However, further clarity on this front will be required as distance and online education related policy has remained inconsistent in India for a very long time.

The finance minister announced the setting up of the National Recruitment Agency to conduct Computer Based Testing for non-Gazetted government jobs. This will be a single test for all government jobs, which will increase focus on data analytics to collate and analyse job and employment data across government agencies.

IN VIDEO | Decoding Budget 2020 For Young India

To boost enrollment to the online education, the government should have reduced the current 18 per cent GST over online educational courses. Reduction in GST rate on online education has been a major expectation of the edtech sector and absence of such announcement has disappointed edtech companies.

For wider spread of the Study in India Program, Sitharaman announced allocation of funds to conduct a uniform test, India SAT, on the lines of SAT for foreign students coming from Asia and Africa to study in India. The test shall be used for benchmarking foreign candidates who receive scholarships for studying in Indian higher education centres.

To improve the employability of general stream students (vis-à-vis services or technology stream), about 150 higher educational institutions will start apprenticeship embedded degree/diploma courses by March 2021.

The finance minister proposed that the special bridge courses will be designed by the Ministries of Health, Skill Development together with professional bodies to bridge the skill gap in the allied health services. There is a shortage of qualified medical doctors. For this, it is proposed to attach a medical college to existing district hospitals under PPP mode.

Sitharaman announced a National Police University and a National Forensic Science University are being proposed in the domain of policing science, forensic science, cyber-forensics, etc.

Broadly, this budget has remained disappointing for the education sector. There are many popular announcements without data backing and adequate budgetary allocation.

— The author is managing partner of EduShine Advisory – higher education focused management consulting and executive search firm

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd