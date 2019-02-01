Education Budget 2019: Increase in funds, emphasis on AI; key takeaways

The interim finance minister, Piyush Goyal has announced the Interim Budget 2019 today. However, there are no major announcements in the education sector that were expecting a rise in funds especially after the passing of 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in the Parliament.

Without dedicating a section to education in his Budget speech, the acting finance minister still announced a slew of schemes for the education sector. He talked about the increasing quality of education and making it more scientific. “We will also build quality, a science-oriented educational system with Institutes of Excellence providing leadership at the top,” said Goyal.

Here is a quick look at what all the FM said today

Focus on AI

Piyush Goyal announced developing the national Artificial Intelligence (AI) portal as a part of the National Programme on Artificial Intelligence. The government will also establish the National Centre on Artificial Intelligence and Centres of Excellence for AI programme.

“National programme on artificial intelligence (AI) has been envisaged by the government. National centre on Artificial Intelligence as a hub along with Centres of Excellence has been established,” said Goyal in the parliament.

Nine priority areas have been identified in the national AI programme including education and training of youths for AI-related jobs.

Funds allotted

While there was not a direct reference to education, the funds were allotted through two key schemes — national education mission and integrated child development scheme (ICDS).

The fund allocation for the National Education Mission has been increased by about 20 per cent to Rs 38,572 crore in (budget estimate) 2019-20.

Allocation for Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) increased by over 18 per cent to Rs 27,584 crore in (budget estimate) 2019-20.

Reservation

The government has announced earlier to add 25 per cent more seats in educational institutions to meet the 10 per cent reservation for people belonging to economically weaker section.

While making the announcement, Goyal said in his Budget speech, “The poor have the first right on the resources of the nation. The Government while maintaining the existing reservation for SC/ST/Other Backward Classes, have now ensured 10 per cent reservation in educational institutions and Government services for poor. In these institutions, around 25 per cent extra seats (approximately 2 lakh) will be provided so that, there is no shortfall of presently available/reserved seats for any class.”

Last year, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had proposed to replace 3 per cent education cess on personal income tax and corporation tax with a 4 per cent ‘Health and Education Cess’ to take care of the education and health needs of poor and rural families.

In 2017-18 budget, Rs 79,685.95 crore allocated for spending on education which was later revised to Rs 81,868 crores.