‘Azad Kashmir’ paper row: Education Ministry seeks response from West Bengal govt

The Union Ministry of Education has sought a report from the West Bengal government over asking students to identify ‘Azad Kashmir’ on India’s map in a question in a test paper for the class X examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) for the 2022-2023 session.

Education Ministry sources said that the explanation was sought on Wednesday after the issue triggered a controversy in West Bengal, where the BJP accused the Trinamool Congress government in the state of being “pro-separatist”.

“The ministry has taken a serious view of the matter. For now, it has sought a factual report outlining the circumstances that lead to the lapse along with an Action Taken Report from the West Bengal education department,” said the source.

While such interventions by the Centre on state board exams, which come under the purview of the state governments, are rare, in 2022, the Education Ministry had sought a response from the Rajasthan government over the issue of Congress party featuring in six questions of the class XII Political Science exam paper of the state board of secondary education.