Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Industry should collaborate with institutes beyond IITs to boost innovation: Edu minister

He emphasised that the industry, academia and policymakers need to work together to create a future-ready workforce for the 21st century and drive economic growth and social welfare.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Azadi ka mahotsavaPradhan made the comments in his address at the national council meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). (File photo)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called upon the industry to collaborate with institutes beyond IITs to build capacities in research, development and innovation.

Pradhan made the comments in his address at the national council meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Read |IIT Guwahati Director T G Sitharam appointed as new AICTE chairman

“Our NITs, colleges and universities are brimming with talent and enormous capacity. Industry must collaborate not just with IITs but institutes beyond IITs to build capacities in research and development and innovation,” he said. “Our wealth creators have to play an important role in developing the workforce of the 21st century. I call upon the industry to create an enabling ecosystem in line with the spirit of the NEP (National Education Policy) 2020,” the minister said.

Pradhan said by creating the right knowledge demand, investing more in research and development and focusing on reskilling and upskilling of the existing workforce, members of the industry can contribute to creating a more vibrant workforce and building the future of India.

Also read |IIT Madras, Tamil Nadu govt collaborate for improving learning experience of school students

He emphasised that the industry, academia and policymakers need to work together to create a future-ready workforce for the 21st century and drive economic growth and social welfare.

Terming the NEP a “philosophical document”, Pradhan said it is under implementation. “From early childhood to higher education and skill development, we are working to ensure holistic learning at all levels,” he said.

He said that an education system should break barriers and empower students. “We are introducing education in mother tongue and local languages to make the education ecosystem more inclusive,” the minister said. 

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 11:06:32 am
