Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates centre for happiness at IIM-Jammu

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurated the centre for happiness in the Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Jammu) on March 30. At the virtual inauguration, Nishank mentioned that the newly launched ‘Anandam’ is developed following the principle of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) that aims to transform the country’s education system by 2021.

According to the minister, the new centre will help in reducing the mental pressure of students and faculty working in the institute as they have to undergo stress due to deadlines, coursework, teaching-load, and professional and personal life pressure. “The center will help people overcome mental stress and help spread positivity and it will encourage and propagate holistic development for all the stakeholders at IIM Jammu,” the minister stated.

Attended the inauguration ceremony of ‘Anandam: The Center for Happiness’ at @IIMJammu along with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji (@SriSri) & Lieutenant Governor of J&K Shri @manojsinha_ ji pic.twitter.com/fsnNudzI92 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 30, 2021

The institute’s centre for happiness, Anandam will be divided into five broad categories — counselling, holistic wellness, elective courses on happiness development, research and leadership, faculty development. The institute will bring holistic well-being, regular physical exercises will contribute to the wellness at the physical level for both the students and the faculty, the minister said.

The virtual occasion was attended by Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Founder, Art of Living Foundation, Ravi Shankar, Milind Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors and BS Sahay, Director IIM Jammu.