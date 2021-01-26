scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Must Read

Education Minister felicitates meritorious students on Republic day, says ‘youth are the future of India’

Nishank said, "The youth are the future of India. They have tremendous energy, aspirations, dreams, and will power to fulfill them. I told the students to make their best contribution, play an important role in nation-building, and become responsible citizens."

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | January 26, 2021 8:31:31 pm
nishank 1200Addressing the students, the minister said that the youth are the country's future and will become the cornerstone of golden India. Image source: twitter.com/DrRPNishank

On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal felicitated meritorious students with a certificate of appreciation. Addressing the students, the minister said that the youth are the country’s future and will become the cornerstone for building the golden-period for India.

Nishank said, “The youth are the future of India. They have tremendous energy, aspirations, dreams, and will power to fulfil them. I told the students to make their best contribution, play an important role in nation-building, and become responsible citizens.”

This was the first time, the toppers of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10 and 12, and universities exam toppers from across the country witnessed the Republic Day parade from Prime Minister’s box.

Top Education News
Click here for more

The Education Ministry organised various virtual events for school students from essay, quiz, poetry competitions in both Hindi and English languages to celebrate Republic day amid the pandemic and school shutdown. The events will take place throughout the week and will conclude on January 30.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 26: Latest News

Advertisement