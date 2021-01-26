Education Minister felicitates meritorious students on Republic day, says ‘youth are the future of India’

Addressing the students, the minister said that the youth are the country's future and will become the cornerstone of golden India. Image source: twitter.com/DrRPNishank

On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal felicitated meritorious students with a certificate of appreciation. Addressing the students, the minister said that the youth are the country’s future and will become the cornerstone for building the golden-period for India.

On the occasion of Republic Day, felicitated the meritorious students across the country with Certificate of Appreciation and interacted with them today. pic.twitter.com/egLvcY2R49 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 26, 2021

Nishank said, “The youth are the future of India. They have tremendous energy, aspirations, dreams, and will power to fulfil them. I told the students to make their best contribution, play an important role in nation-building, and become responsible citizens.”

The youth are the future of India. They have tremendous energy, aspirations, dreams and will power to fulfil them. I told the students to make their best contribution, play an important role in nation-building & become responsible citizens. pic.twitter.com/ZFd6bGU8gw — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 26, 2021

This was the first time, the toppers of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10 and 12, and universities exam toppers from across the country witnessed the Republic Day parade from Prime Minister’s box.

The Education Ministry organised various virtual events for school students from essay, quiz, poetry competitions in both Hindi and English languages to celebrate Republic day amid the pandemic and school shutdown. The events will take place throughout the week and will conclude on January 30.