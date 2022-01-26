EDMC launches e-library to help primary classes students in Delhi schools

With the aim of strengthening and promoting digital learning in schools, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has launched an e-library for both students and teachers. This e-library has been set up as a joint effort of the civic body and Tech Mahindra Foundation.

The e-library was inaugurated by EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand on Monday and is being promoted as a digital storehouse of learning resources. A team of several in-Service Teacher Education Institute, Tech Mahindra Foundation and EDMC mentor teachers came together during the COVID-19 pandemic to put together resources for this e-library.

“We have launched an e-library of learning resources for teachers as well as students. E-library has been developed by education department with the help of Tech Mahindra Foundation,” EDMC commissioner Vikas Anand said. He also explained that the e-library contains educational resources, worksheets and audio-visual learning tools for primary school students.

This library will have study material in form of worksheets, audios, and videos for various subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, and Social Studies for primary classes along with Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) related resources.

Officials have said that login credentials for this e-library will soon be provided to teachers and students across the state. Authorities are hoping this e-library will help students and teachers a lot in this pandemic age, considering not many students are being able to attend offline classes.

“School website has information related to the online classes, students and employee data, and information related to the infrastructure of a particular school. Any citizen can see the details of any school at any time through online services being provided by EDMC. All websites are being updated regularly. Under the MIS Lab, online class teachings are being conducted as well as recorded for future use. Departmental IDs allows us to monitor the duration and number of students joining online classes,” EDMC spokesperson Rakesh Gupta was quoted by Hindustan Times.