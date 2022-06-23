The Economist’s MBA Rankings 2022: IIM-Ahmedabad, ISB observe sharp fall as compared to last year’s ranks

The Economist has released the latest edition of full-time MBA rankings. In the 2022 rankings, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and the Indian School of Business (ISB) have been ranked at 99 and 75 rank, respectively. The performance by Indian B-schools in this year’s ranking has dipped as compared to last year.

In 2021, IIM-Ahmedabad stood at 51 rank and the institute has slipped down 48 places this year. Last year, ISB held the Indian flag high at 44th rank. But, its rank has also dropped by 31 notches in 2022. In 2019, IIM-Ahmedabad was the only participating institute from India and it was ranked at 75th position.

After a one-year break, American MBA programmes have taken up the top spots in this year’s rankings. Because of this, the full-time MBA rating for 2022 is remarkably different. To make room for a new top five, those enjoying themselves in 2021 have been forcibly pushed down.

As a result, American universities are once again in charge of the elite positions. The top 50 are composed of more than two-thirds Americans. The full-time MBA programme at Harvard Business School is in first place, followed by the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in second and third place, respectively.