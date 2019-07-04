Economic survey 2018-19: Sharp fall in elementary school-going children; key highlights of education sector

Economic survey 2018-19: The number of elementary school-going children has vastly declined in all major states in the country, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament Thursday. The survey notes that as of 2016, population of those in the 5-14 age-group, which roughly corresponds to the number of elementary school-going children, has already begun declining across all major states except Jammu and Kashmir.

In light of the projected decline in elementary school-going children, the survey said, the number of schools per capita will rise significantly in India across all major states even if no more schools are added.

Economic survey 2018-19: Key highlights of education sector

Unified District Information on School Education Plus (UDISE+)

An updated online real time version of UDISE has been launched with three additional features- GIS napping, data verification through third-party mobile application and data analytics.

Performance Grading Index (PGI)

MHRD has launched a 70-point performance grading index (PGI) to assess araes of deficiency in each state’s school education system so that targeted interventions can be made at every level from pedagogy to teacher training.

Shaala Sidhi (to enable all schools to self-evaluate their performance), e-Pathsala (providing digital resources such as textbooks, audio video, periodicals etc.), and Saransh (an initiative of CBSE for schools to conduct self-review exercises).

Samagra Shiksha

A comprehensive programme subsuming Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan and Teacher Education. For first time, it also includes provisions for support at pre-school level, library grants and grants for sports and physical equipment. The vision of the scheme is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education from pre-school to senior secondary stage in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goal for Education.

Swayam platform

It offers 10 courses of diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) and more than 13 lakh unqualified teachers have enrolled for this diploma.

Educational Statistics 2018

As per Educational Statistics 2018, the thrust on providing primary education has yielded results across and gender in Gross Enrollment Rate (GER).

Over the years, remarkable progress has been made in respect of female participation up to secondary level and GER for girls has exceeded that of boys, as tweeted by MHRD.