Easy but tricky Social Science paper for CBSE Class 10 students

CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examinations was concluded on Friday, March 29 with the Social Science paper. As per the students, the Social Science paper was easy, and there was nothing difficult. Meanwhile, some students said that there are two to three questions in the paper which requires the presence of mind.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Souvik Mukherjee from DPS Kolkata said, “The paper was scoring, and it took two hours to complete the paper. I am expecting a score above 90 per cent.”

However, Aditya Mohan from the same school said, “The paper was quite easy, but there are two to three questions which are quite difficult. Question number 19 and 16 in set-II was really tricky and require a thorough knowledge of the chapter.”

CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper: Teachers’ reactions

According to Meenu Sehgal, PGT Social Science, Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, “The Social Science paper follows the NCERT pattern, the questions are to the point, and there are lots of options.” However, there are two to three questions which are tricky, but again the CBSE follows the pattern of 30-50-20, i.e. 30 per cent (Below average), 50 per cent (average), and 20 per cent (standard),” the teacher said.

Another teacher Namala Vanaja, PGT Social Science, Vidyagyan School, Bulandshahr said, “SSc covers the current topics like globalisation, industrialisations, and there are no lengthy questions in the paper. The paper was much predicted and follow the last five years pattern.”

The Class 12 examination will be concluded on April 4, 2019. This year, 31,14,831 candidates have registered for the exam of which 18,19,077 are boys and 12,95,754 are girls. This year, 28 transgender students have applied for the CBSE exams.