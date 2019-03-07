‘Easy’ Maths paper for CBSE Class 10 students

The students who today appeared for their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) mathematics paper called it easy. After the examination got over, both students and teachers said that the paper was easier than the previous year and was framed for the average students.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a student of DPS Dwarka, said, “The paper was very easy, and one can easily score above 80. Apart from two to three tricky questions, most of it were average.“

Meanwhile, some of the students complained that there were few misprints in question number 20 in set-I, question number 21 in set-II and question number 22 in set-III.

Analysing today’s Mathematics paper, Anjani Kumar Roy, Coordinator of Vidyagyan school, Bulandshahr said: “The Mathematics paper was framed to give a view before implementation of two sets of question papers from next year.“ Most of the questions are for average students while three-four were tricky types.

“The question paper was very balanced and included all the elements required to test the concepts of a first-time board examinee. Majority of the questions were based on NCERT and the pattern was exactly as per the sample papers provided by CBSE,” said Anjani Kumar Roy.

There are some tricky questions in the paper. “As compared to the previous year’s question paper, this year the paper was easier. Most of the questions were concept based and there were comparatively fewer questions based on numeracy skills. In particular, there was a four marker on frustum related questions that many students could not answer correctly. Questions from geometry were purely from NCERT book which I feel all sincere students must have done without any hassle,” said the coordinator.

Meanwhile, a student of DPS Noida said, “The set-3 of the Mathematics paper was quite tough with the trigonometry part the toughest and Arithmetic progression tricky.“

From 2020, the board will introduce two sets of Mathematics question paper for students of Class 10 boards- Mathematics Standard, which will be equivalent to the existing examination, and Mathematics Basic, which will be an easier paper.

Students who opt for the Mathematics Basic paper will not be allowed to opt for mathematics as a subject at the senior secondary level. According to the CBSE circular, a student will be able to choose their level of examination when the affiliated school submits the ‘list of candidates’ to the board, a few months before the examination.

However, if a student who chooses Mathematics Basic changes his mind later and wishes to pursue mathematics at the senior secondary level, he will be given the option to take the Mathematics Standard examination during the compartment exams.