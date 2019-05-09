East Delhi schools to remain shut from tomorrow due to election

Schools in East Delhi district have been issued holiday from May 10 (Friday) till May 13, 2019 (Monday), according to a press release passed by the Directorate of Education, NCT Delhi. Various government, government aided and recognised unaided private schools in the district are used as polling booths in Delhi. The Capital goes to polls on Sunday i.e. May 12, 2019.

In view of this, to ensure hassle free process of preparation of polling booths in the district, the schools which have been mentioned under the list of 334 buildings have been asked to declare holidays for students and teachers for four days.