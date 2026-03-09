East Delhi school strikes-off four Class 12 students over non-payment of fees

The Delhi High Court issued a mandamus directing CBSE to correct clerical errors in Class 12 subject registration and issue admit cards. (Image generated using AI)

A private school in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar struck off names of four class 12 students over non-payment of fees, according to parents.

The parents said they had refused to pay the hiked fee and were subsequently issued a notice by the school stating that the names of the students had been struck off under provisions of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973.

There was no immediate response available from the school on the matter.

In the notice dated March 7, the school informed the parents that the students’ names would be removed from the rolls with effect from March 9 if the outstanding dues were not cleared.