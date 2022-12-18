scorecardresearch
EaseMyTrip launches advanced certificate course in travel and tourism with up to 100% scholarship

Candidates can get up to 100 per cent scholarship, they can apply at the official website — easemytripacademy.com

EaseMyTrip certificate course: There are four different courses each with different duration

EaseMyTrip is providing a three month advanced certificate course in travel and tourism with up to 100 per cent scholarship for students from the underprivileged sections of the society. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the website — easemytripacademy.com

With this certificate course, EaseMyTrip is ensuring 100 per cent placement. Students with basic knowledge who have passed class 12 or have a bachelor’s or equivalent degree and are keen to work in the field of travel and hospitality can apply.

EaseMyTrip Certificate Course: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — easemytripacademy.com

Step 2: Click on courses and choose the course you want to apply for

Step 3: Then, click on Apply now and fill the application form

Step 4: Download the application form for future reference

There are four courses to choose from — foundation course in tourism (six months), professional course in tourism (one year), global distribution system (three months) and weddings, events and MICE management (seven months).

With this course, the students will get exposure to professional networks and help them to forge connections.

This course aims to provide candidates opportunities within the travel industry as a travel consultant, travel agent, and even reservation agent. Joining the course will expose students to better professional networks and connections and prepare them for one of the biggest career opportunities in life.

