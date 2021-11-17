CNLU to conduct CLAT in December; ‘move will reduce exam anxiety’

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has decided to conduct the Common Law Admissions Test (CLAT) in December instead of May every year, saying this will provide a ‘breather to students and reduce exam anxiety.’

Founding president of CNLU and vice-chancellor of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, Faizan Mustafa told indianexpress.com, “The discussion to reschedule the law entrance exam has been on since 2019. The decision is driven by the fact that most of the entrance exams take place in the months of May-June and it gets difficult for students to sit for them.”

CLAT often clashes with other coveted exams like JEE and state entrance tests. In 2021 too, candidates who were appearing for both CLAT and JEE were asked to submit a request to the consortium for a date change.

V Vijayakumar, vice-chancellor, National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal, and a permanent member of the CNLU, said that early CLAT will allow breathing time for students and reduce exam anxiety.

“The initial suggestions were to conduct the CLAT in January. But, northern regions including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and J&K receive snowfall during the same time. So, December seemed to be the ideal time. Class 12 students are anyway pressured due to multiple exams i.e pre-boards, boards, national and state entrances. If an exam clashes with the other or gets postponed, it affects students’ morale. Advanced notice of around 13 months will help in avoiding a last-minute chaos kind of situation,” he said.

CLAT is usually conducted on the first Sunday of May and the entrance exam for admission to the National Law University (NLU), Delhi is conducted on the following Sunday. Vice-chancellor of NLU Delhi, Srikrishna Deva Rao, hailed the decision and said that different timings for law entrance will provide better opportunities for students.

“Students often spend a great time of time preparing for entrances. If a student is not able to clear CLAT 2022, he/she will only have to wait for another six months for the next attempt. CLAT 2023 result will be announced within a month or two. Hence, candidates will still have around four months to appear for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET), which will continue to be conducted in May,” Rao added

Aspirants too are rejoicing the consortium’s decision of conducting CLAT 2023 in December. “The decision will work out the best as after completing our school we do not have the discipline and attention it takes to prepare an exam and so getting ready to take an exam in May is much more difficult than it is to take one in December,” said 16-year old Hooria Sadeeq, who is currently studying in class 11 at Presentation Convent School, Jammu and aims to join a law course in 2023.

The consortium has also reduced the counselling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 for candidates from the unreserved category. For reserved category students, the fee will be Rs 20,000.

“For many students, arranging the counselling fee followed by the admission fee within a short period was proving to be challenging. Often, they lost their admission for the same reason. Reducing the fee and early exam are both student-friendly decisions. Appearing for the exam as early as the December exam will also help students in proceeding with education loan applications in time,” Mustafa said.