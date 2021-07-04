EAPCET 2021: All you need to know about syllabus, exam pattern, books, and preparation tips

The last date for submission of online applications is July 25 without any late fee. Photo: AglaSem

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Kakinada, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), will hold the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2021) from August 19 to 25, 2021. The exam will be held in online mode and was earlier called AP EAMCET.

Candidates who want to take the exam need to apply. EAPCET 2021 application form is available online at sche.ap.gov.in, until July 25, 2021. However, the forms will also be available with a late fee of Rs 500 till August 5, 2021; then till August 10, 2021, with a late fee of Rs 1000; then until August 16, 2021, with a late fee of Rs 5000; and until August 18, 2021, with a late fee of Rs 10,000. Only after successful registration, candidates will be issued EAPCET 2021 admit card.

The AP EAPCET 2021 syllabus has been changed in accordance with the revised syllabus of the intermediate board. A few portions of the syllabus have been omitted. The revised syllabus has been uploaded on the official website of EAPCET 2021, i.e., sche.ap.gov.in. The syllabus includes topics from Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry. The engineering group candidates have to prepare from the syllabus of Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. While the agriculture and pharmacy group candidates have to prepare the syllabus of Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

Read | Andhra Pradesh announces schedule for EAMCET 2021

Since the exam is going to be a computer-based test (CBT), the resource to understand it is the EAPCET previous year question papers. The questions will be available in English, Telugu language and Urdu languages. The Urdu version of the paper will be available only in the Kurnool exam centre. The test will have 160 multiple-choice questions. 40 questions will be asked in each section of physics, and chemistry.

On the other hand, 80 questions will be asked in Maths / Biology. For each correct answer, 01 marks will be awarded and there will be no negative marking. The total duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

Last year, in the exam, a total of 1,56,899 students appeared for the engineering stream and 75,830 students appeared for the agriculture and pharmacy streams. A total of 84.78 per cent of candidates qualified in the engineering course, and 91.77 per cent qualified in the agriculture stream. Hence the competition is pretty high.

Thus, the candidates need to have a good EAPCET preparation plan for the exam. To start with here are some of the most recommended books to prepare for AP EAPCET 2021: Concise Inorganic Chemistry from JD Lee; Handbook of Chemistry by Arihant experts; EAMCET Physics Andhra and Telangana Chapterwise 28 Years’ Solutions and 5 Mock Tests by the Arihant experts; Concept of Physics by HC Verma; NCERT books of class 11 and 12 for Physics, Chemistry, and Maths.

Now to prepare for the exam with around 2 months in hand, here are some tips:

1. Complete the syllabus. If a lot of portion from the syllabus is left, just focus on preparing the important chapters first.

2. Practice all the formulas for Physics and Mathematics regularly.

3. Practice all the diagrams regularly for Botany and Zoology subjects.

4. It is important to solve the previous year question papers. This helps in knowing how far the preparation is going on and what topics have to be studied again. By solving last years question papers, the candidates also get to know the type of questions that have been coming in the exam over the years.

5. It is a must for all the candidates to practise mock tests. By doing this, the candidates get to know about the time management technique that is utterly important for clearing any entrance examination.

To qualify in AP EAPCET 2021, candidates have to score 25 per cent of the maximum marks scored in the exam. But there is no such cutoff for the SC and ST candidates.