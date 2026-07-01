EAMCET AP Results 2026 Live Updates: Merit list out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, what’s next for students?

Candidates can view their scores by logging into the official portal: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.(Express Photo/ Representational Image)

AP EAMCET Results 2026 Link Live Updates: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK), which administers the AP EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), declared the results on July 1. Candidates can view their scores by logging into the official portal: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET Results 2026 Updates

This year, as per Minister Nara Lokesh, 70.52 per cent of candidates cracked the Engineering stream and 89.59 per cent cleared the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. According to the official data, 1,82,317 candidates qualified in the Engineering stream, while 63,546 candidates qualified in the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream.

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Originally, the results were scheduled for June 1. However, the announcement was deferred until the completion of the Class 12 Intermediate advanced supplementary evaluation. This step was crucial to incorporate the state’s mandated 25% weightage from intermediate marks into the normalisation process.

Once the AP EAMCET results are announced, candidates will be able to view key details such as their name, roll number, parents’ names, category (if applicable), subject-wise marks, and overall score. If any discrepancy is found in the scorecard, students are advised to immediately contact the examination council for corrections.

In Andhra Pradesh, nearly 322 colleges participate in the admission process, offering undergraduate seats in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy programs. Following the declaration of results, the counselling process will begin. This procedure is conducted entirely online and is based on the marks secured by candidates in the entrance test.

Live Updates Jul 1, 2026 04:23 PM IST AP EAMCET Result Live: Check scorecard at official website Students can now check their result on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET. Alternatively, they can also access it on WhatsApp using the official number 9552300009. Jul 1, 2026 04:12 PM IST AP EAMCET Result Live: 70.52% qualify in engineering, 89.59% in agriculture and pharmacy The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the AP EAPCET 2026 results, with 70.52 per cent of candidates qualifying in the Engineering stream and 89.59 per cent clearing the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream. According to the official data, 1,82,317 candidates qualified in the Engineering stream, while 63,546 candidates qualified in the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream. Jul 1, 2026 03:52 PM IST AP EAMCET Result Live: How to check AP EAPCET 2026 result The students can follow these steps to download their AP EAPCET 2026 rank card: Step 1: Visit the official AP EAPCET website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET Step 2: Click on the "AP EAPCET 2026 Result" or "Download Rank Card" link on the homepage. Step 3: Enter your Registration Number, EAPCET Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth. Step 4: Click on the submit button. Step 5: Your AP EAPCET 2026 result and rank card will be displayed on the screen. Step 6: Download the rank card and take a printout for future reference, especially for the counselling process. Candidates are advised to verify the details mentioned on the rank card, including their name, hall ticket number, marks obtained, rank and qualifying status. If they notice any discrepancies, they should immediately contact APSCHE through the official helpline or the WhatsApp support number 9552300009 Jul 1, 2026 03:50 PM IST EAMCET AP Results 2026 Live Updates: Result out Candidates can download their AP EAPCET 2026 rank cards from the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET. APSCHE has also provided a WhatsApp helpline (9552300009) for candidate assistance. Jul 1, 2026 03:49 PM IST AP EAMCET Result Live: 70.52% qualify in engineering, 89.59% in agriculture and pharmacy The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the AP EAPCET 2026 results, with 70.52 per cent of candidates qualifying in the Engineering stream and 89.59 per cent clearing the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream. According to the official data, 1,82,317 candidates qualified in the Engineering stream, while 63,546 candidates qualified in the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream.