Andhra Pradesh CETs from Sept 10

The dates for Andhra Pradesh common entrance tests (CETs) have been announced. Minister for Education, Andhra Pradesh Adimulapu Suresh said that the exams will be conducted from September 10 following the COVID-19 guidelines.

The common entrance tests will begin with with AP ICET, which takes place in four sessions on September 10 and 11. Followed by AP ECET on September 14 and AP EAMCET will be held between September 17 and September 25.

AP PGCET will be held on September 26, AP PGECET from September 28 to 30, AP EDCET and AP LawCET will be held on October 1 and APPECET will be taking place from October 2 to 5. Candidates can check information related to exam dates, download of admit cards, exam day instructions on the APSCHE website sche.ap.gov.in.

As many as 2,72,720 candidates have registered for EAMCET, 64,884 candidates for AP ICET, and 37,167 have applied for AP ECET. Keeping the student’s health in view, the number of examination slots have been increased to accommodate fewer number of students in each slot.

All examination centres will be sanitised with Sodium Hypochloride after completion of each session, and the centre will also house sanitisers, gloves, face masks and thermal scanners to ensure a safe environment.The Minister assured parents that all safety precautions are in place.

About AP EAMCET

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducts the EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to engineering, medical, agriculture and management courses. It is the second largest technical university in the country with 273 affiliated colleges. The university separated from the erstwhile Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in 2008.

